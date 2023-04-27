Ukraine war: Kremlin says it welcomes any attempt to end conflict

The Kremlin said on Thursday (April 27) that it welcomed any attempt to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the beginning of the Russian offensive in February last year. Addressing a press conference, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "We are ready to welcome anything that could hasten the end of the conflict in Ukraine and Russia achieving all the goals it has set itself."

Peskov said that he was familiar with the details of what Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi Jinping discussed and said their stances on the war were well-known.

The Kremlin spokesperson, however, pointed out, "As for the fact that they communicated - that is a sovereign matter for each of these countries and a question of their bilateral dialogue."

On Wednesday, Xi Jinping spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky with the Ukrainian president describing the hour-long call as meaningful. Citing Chinese state media, the news agency Reuters reported Xi told Zelensky that China would send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties seeking peace.

Later on Wednesday, Zelensky said in a video address that there was "an opportunity to use China's political power to reinforce the principles and rules that peace should be built upon."

"Ukraine and China, like the absolute majority of the world, are equally interested in the strength of the sovereignty of nations and territorial integrity," the Ukrainian president added.

Zelensky also said that the Chinese president expressed "words of support" for the extension of the deal to export Ukrainian grain from its Black Sea ports.

Apart from Kremlin, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the phone call between Xi and Zelensky, pointing out it was important that China gets a better understanding of Ukrainian perspectives.

"I welcome the call between (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy and (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping). I think it's important also that China gets a better understanding of the Ukrainian perspectives. This doesn't change the fact that China has not been able to condemn Russia's illegal war, illegal invasion of Ukraine," Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the war, Xi Jinping has refrained from denouncing the Russian offensive. He paid a visit to Moscow last month and since February, he has promoted a 12-point peace plan.

(With inputs from agencies)

