Ukraine war: 1 killed, 23 injured in Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv

One person was killed and 23 others were injured in a Russian missile strike early Thursday (April 27) on an apartment block and houses in Ukraine's Mykolaiv. Taking to Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia bombarded Mykolaiv with four Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea. "The high-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building, and a high-rise building. For now, we know about one dead and 23 wounded, including a child," Zelensky added.

Regional governor Vitaliy Kim. meanwhile, said that emergency services doused fires caused by the missile debris, adding the rubble was being cleared.

Further details are awaited.

Mykolaiv, a shipbuilding centre and port, suffered heavy Russian bombardments throughout the war. Wagner suspends artillery fire in Bakhmut Russian mercenary group Wagner, which has been spreading Moscow's assault in Ukraine's Bakhmut, said on Thursday (April 27) that it was suspending artillery fire in the city to allow Ukrainian forces on the other side to safely show the city to visiting American journalists. In an audio message, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said, "A decision has been taken to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists can safely film Bakhmut and go home," the news agency Reuters reported.

Prigozhin also warned Ukraine to not bring any extra forces under the cover of the journalists' visit. On Sunday (April 23), the Wagner chief said that his men fighting in Bakhmut would kill rival soldiers and take no more prisoners. "We will kill everyone on the battlefield. Take no more prisoners of war!" Prigozhin said.

Till now, Ukrainian forces have thwarted Wagner's attempts to take full control of Bakhmut. The forces are holed up in a network of dimly lit and cramped basements in the city's western districts, making a determined last stand against the Russian offensive.

Speaking to the news agency AFP on Wednesday, a Ukrainian deputy battalion commander said, "They don't stop attacking day or night or day. Only when we hit them, they're busy evacuating their wounded and killed."

The commander, who identified himself as "Philosopher", said that little by little, Russia was nibbling away little pieces of Bakhmut.

"On our side, we're tired, people are exhausted," Philosopher said, "(But) each day we resist here gives more opportunities for other units to prepare for a counterattack." 'We do not plan nuclear escalation, but....': Russia Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that her country did not intend to take the path of nuclear escalation in its standoff with the West over Ukraine, but others should not test its patience.

Speaking to reporters, Zakharova said, "We will do everything to prevent the development of events according to the worst scenario, but not at the cost of infringing on our vital interests."

"I do not recommend that anybody doubt our determination and put it to the test in practice," the foreign ministry spokesperson added.

(With inputs from agencies)

