Crisis-hit British business lobby group CBI to be renamed, says new boss

Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Britain's main business lobby group is mulling a name change after facing serious allegations of rape, sexual harassment and bullying. Rain Newton-Smith, the new CBI boss said the rebranding was necessary and part of promised “root and branch” reform of the organisation.

“Personally, over time, I’m sure we’re going to see a new name for the CBI, but that’s just the wrapper that goes on the outside. What matters is what we do, what we deliver and our purpose,” Newton-Smith was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

The new CBI boss took the reins on Thursday and has been given a month to work up a proposal for the group's future by the board.

“The CBI that emerges from this is not going to be the CBI of the past, that is clear. It needs to be a new, a different organisation."

The future of the CBI which claims to employ seven million people, overseeing 190,000 businesses hangs in the balance after a series of workplace misconduct, harassment and sexual assault problems, including two allegations of rape.

Prior to the crisis, the lobbying group enjoyed a key role in discussing as well as shaping the economic policies with the government. However, if Newton-Smith fails to get going from the start, the business might go kaput, according to industry experts.

More than 50 leading firms such as John Lewis, BMW, Tesco, and Sainsbury have either cut or suspended ties with the company already, raising serious questions over its financial future.

When quizzed if she was the right person to lead the company into a new era, having served as the CBI's chief economist between 2014 and 2023 - the period when most serious allegations took place, Newton-Smith said she always addressed the 'wrongdoings'.

“I’ve always addressed wrongdoing when I’ve seen it, and if any of my staff have ever come to me with issues, I have listened to them and made sure they were supported, and that’s the culture I want to build,” she said.

"I wouldn't be coming back into this job if I thought there were things that I had done or hadn't done or hadn't acted thoroughly on it. So that's what's really important to me."

While Newton-Smith attempts to steer the ship through choppy waters British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said there is 'no point' engaging with CBI when its own members had deserted them.

