British business lobby group axes chief over 'misconduct'

Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Britain's main business lobby group announced on Tuesday (April 11) that it had sacked Director General Tony Danker over allegations of sexual misconduct. An investigation is going on over the allegations. The CBI added that three other employees had been suspended "pending further investigation into a number of ongoing allegations".

The CBI said Danker "is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him".

He had stepped aside from his role in early March, allowing the investigation to occur.

"The allegations that have been made over recent weeks about the CBI have been devastating," Tuesday's statement said.

"While investigations continue into a number of these, it is already clear to all of us that there have been serious failings in how we have acted as an organisation."

The statement also apologised to the victims "including those impacted by by the revulsion we have all felt at hearing their stories."

"Nobody should feel unsafe in their workplace," it added.

The lobby group has announced that Rain Newton-Smith, a former chief economist at the group, had agreed to rejoin as its new director general.

It will meanwhile create a chief people officer position, overseeing matters of workplace conduct and culture.

"We know it will take time for these steps to make a difference and rebuild trust," the CBI said.

"We will now work tirelessly to ensure that under new leadership and with a commitment to build a modern, inclusive culture, the CBI can and will resume its vital work of supporting British business," said CBI.

(With inputs from agencies)

