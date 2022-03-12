Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine crisis, Covid surge in China, and more Photograph:( WION )
Here are the top 10 stories from across the world
Ukrainian soldiers on guard in Irpin, north of Kyiv as Russian forces stepped up their attack on Ukraine's capital. Also, amid all the chaos, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos has warned that all these sanctions could crash the International Space Station.
LIVE | Ukraine war: German Chancellor Scholz, Macron to speak to Putin
Western sanctions could cause International space station to crash: Russia
Italian police seize superyacht belonging to Russian billionaire
Finance police in Italy have seized a superyacht belonging to a Russian billionaire , as per Italian prime minister's office.
COVID-19: China records highest daily cases in two years
In its highest daily figure since the Wuhan outbreak, China on Saturday 1,524 coronavirus cases.
Amid chaos, Ukrainian children go missing at border, cases of human trafficking also reported
As the situation in Ukraine intensifies and chaos across the border increases, several aid groups and volunteers have claimed that the children are going missing.
Media focus shifted from Covid to Ukraine in just two weeks. But virus is not done yet
From revolving around all Covid-related stories for the past two years to now focussing on every small development in Ukraine - this is how media attention shifted in a span of two weeks.
Ukraine conflict puts Taiwan on alert
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has given new boost to Taiwan's military's level of alertness and military reservists reforms.
Disney faces backlash after emerging as fund donor for 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Disney is facing backlash after it was revealed that the company was donating funds to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill.
Iran oil exports unaffected by US seizing tankers, says minister
Iran oil minister said on Sunday that US seizure of Iranian tankers in recent months hasn't stopped the sanctions-hit country from increasing oil exports.
'Legitimate': Russia may target Western arms supplies to Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine entered the seventeenth day on Saturday, Russia said it could target Western weapon supplies into Ukraine.