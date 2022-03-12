'Legitimate': Russia may target Western arms supplies to Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine entered the seventeenth day on Saturday, Russia said it could target Western weapon supplies into Ukraine.

"We warned the United States that the orchestrated pumping of weapons from a number of countries is not just a dangerous move, it is a move that turns these convoys into legitimate targets," the Russian foreign ministry spokesman Sergei Ryabkov said.

Also Read in Pics: Napoleón's Waterloo & Hitler's Barbarossa: 5 lessons Putin can learn

The spokesman added that Russia had warned "about the consequences of the thoughtless transfer to Ukraine of weapons like man-portable air defence systems, anti-tank missile systems and so on."

Meanwhile, US officials claim Russian Air force has been carrying out 200 more missions than Ukraine however they have not been entering Ukraine's airspace to avoid their air defence system.

Watch: Situation in Mariupol critical

The Russians are reportedly firing long-range missiles from Ukraine's border while being cautious even as reports claim Ukraine has held back its own Air Force jets.

Reports claimed on Saturday that Russian rocket attack had destroyed a Ukrainian airbase near Vasylkiv in Kyiv region even as fighting rages near the capital.

Ukraine's Air Force consists mainly of Soviet-era MiG-29 and Sukhoi-27 jets including Sukhoi-25 jets, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading for more fighter aircraft from NATO.

In Pics: Ukraine then and now, images from 1970s and after Russian invasion

Earlier this week, the United States had rejected Poland's offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The US said "the decision about whether to transfer Polish-owned planes to Ukraine is ultimately one for the Polish government."

US State Department spokesman Ned Price had said Ukraine had "several squadrons" with "fully mission capable" aircraft while adding that sending planes to Kyiv would be viewed by Russia as an "escalatory" move.

(With inputs from Agencies)