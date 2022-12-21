Top 10 world news: Russia to continue improving combat readiness of nuclear forces, says Putin and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the military will continue to work on the “combat readiness” of nuclear forces in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In other news, UK PM Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday (December 21) that Taliban's latest decision was a "grave step backwards" and that "the world is watching". Finally, the Supreme Court in Iran ordered a retrial for an individual who was previously sentenced to death for his involvement in the protests in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini.

"The armed forces and combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly and every day. And this process, of course, we will build up on," Putin said during a televised meeting according to AFP.

"The women of Afghanistan have so much to offer. Denying them access to university is a grave step backwards," the UK leader tweeted, adding: "We will judge the Taliban by their actions".

The Iranian judiciary announced on Wednesday that Mahan Sadrat was among the dozens of protestors who were sentenced to death by the court but a retrial will be launched in order to examine further evidence.

"The accused's request for a retrial was found to be in accordance with the law... and so the case was referred to the court for retrial," the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.

As of now, two cases have been reported in Gujarat and one in Odisha, PTI news agency reported.

The first case was reported back in October in Gujarat, detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.

In a video shared by the UK-based media outlet, the Telegraph, a video showed a doctor collapsing on the floor while treating patients.

In the 93-second clip, a woman is seen expressing concerns to a doctor while he attends to patients and a young child. The doctor appeared obviously exhausted.

Nepal's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who had been serving a life sentence in the Himalayan republic since 2003 on the charge of murdering two North American tourists in 1975- Connie Jo Bronzich and his Canadian companion Laurent Carrière.

Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to Lima Pablo Monory to leave the South American country within 72 hours, announced the foreign minister.

The Kremlin warned that the rise in the supply of weapons to Kyiv from the United States government may end up “aggravating” the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During an official press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the continued US involvement “does not bode well” for Ukraine.

