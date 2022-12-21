Russia to continue improving combat readiness of nuclear forces, says Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the military will continue to work on the “combat readiness” of nuclear forces in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Putin had previously made it clear that Russia will not hesitate in using nuclear weapons – but only in response.

"The armed forces and combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly and every day. And this process, of course, we will build up on," Putin said during a televised meeting according to AFP.

Putin, who discussed the ongoing conflict with high officials from various branches of the military on Monday, also said that the military will also "improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad".

The Russian military has been showcasing its nuclear might in the past few weeks and Putin made a special mention of the new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile which will be in use from 2023.

"In early January, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will be equipped with the new Zircon hypersonic missile, which has no equivalent in the world," Putin said when asked about the new addition to the arsenal.

Meanwhile, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said that the military in Ukraine is currently facing the combined forces of the West". During the defence meeting, he also proposed an additional 1.5 million troops to be deployed in Ukraine as part of a boost to their efforts.