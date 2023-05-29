Top 10 world news: Russia strikes hit military facility in Ukraine, protesting Indian wrestlers charged & more

A Russian overnight strike hit a military facility in Khmelnytsky city in Western Ukraine, the news agency AFP reported on Monday (May 29). In a rare admission, the Khmelnytsky regional authorities said that five aircraft were damaged in the strike. In other news, Dutch authorities have seized a land in Amsterdam that reportedly belongs to Jorrit Faassen, the former son-in-law of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A Russian overnight strike hit a military facility in Khmelnytsky city in Western Ukraine, the news agency AFP reported on Monday (May 29). In a rare admission, the Khmelnytsky regional authorities said that five aircraft were damaged in the strike. The authorities added that work was underway to localise fires at fuel and lubricant warehouses.

The Dutch authorities have seized a land in Amsterdam that reportedly belongs to Jorrit Faassen, the former son-in-law of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The authorities from the Netherlands' National Office for Serious Fraud, Environmental Crime and Asset Confiscation took action on May 12 in relation to a criminal investigation.

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s grandfather had reportedly helped Kenyan freedom fighters organise a revolt against brutal British rule in the 1950s. As per revelations made by the Daily Mail, Rishi Sunak’s grandfather Ramdas Sunak was involved in training Kenya’s Mau Mau fighters in guerrilla techniques.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia were among those detained by the police in the national capital, Delhi after they tried to march to the new parliament building hours after it was inaugurated, on Sunday.

In the last five years, that is 2017-2022, over 8.3 million people have been prosecuted by the Chinese courts, a 12 per cent rise from the corresponding period. The figures released in March by the supreme people’s procuratorate (SPP)— the highest national agency responsible for legal prosecution and prosecutorial investigation in mainland China.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed what might arguably be one of the world’s toughest anti-LGBTQ bills into law on Monday (May 29). The move also comes amid Western condemnation, international criticism, and potential sanctions against the country by aid donors.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called an early general election for July 23, on Monday (May 29) after his left-wing coalition government suffered heavy losses in the local and regional polls.

Greece will be heading for the second round of legislative election on June 25, announced the Greek presidency on Monday. The decision comes after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' New Democracy party managed to trump the opponents in the polls held last week, but fell short of a majority.

Shocking details have emerged of a brutal murder where a 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 16-year-old girl in the Indian national capital, New Delhi, on Sunday (May 28). The man has been identified as Sahil and the girl is said to be his girlfriend.