India's growing economic clout powers Dubai's FDI profile to top spot

India's rising economic might has given Dubai, one of the richest of the seven emirates in the United Arab Emirates, a key financial dividend in the form of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).

According to a Financial Times-affiliated report by the FDI Markets, India is one of the top five source countries for announced FDI projects and estimated FDI capital in Dubai.

With 77.5 per cent of greenfield projects, the top sectors by FDI projects from India into Dubai in 2022 were software and IT services (32 per cent), followed by business services (19 per cent), consumer products (9 per cent), real estate (6 per cent), and financial services (5 per cent).

Meanwhile, the top sectors by FDI capital from India into Dubai in 2022 were consumer products (28 per cent), software and IT services (20 per cent), communications (19 per cent), pharmaceuticals (8 per cent) and business services ( 8 per cent). Dubai top greenfield FDI destination Dubai reinforced its position as the world's top foreign direct investment hub as it retained its top spot worldwide for attracting greenfield FDI projects in 2022.

Dubai achieved 89.5 per cent YoY (year-over-year) growth in total announced FDI projects in 2022. The total FDI, meanwhile, increased by 80.3 per cent during the same period.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said, "Dubai’s leading global FDI ranking underpins a comprehensive framework of initiatives that were launched to further strengthen the city’s business and investment environment".

Dubai hosts the global and regional headquarters of various international companies. It emerged as the world leader in attracting FDI projects in research, development and creative industries clusters.

Many Indians prefer to travel to Dubai due to its proximity to India. Located just a short three to five-hour plane ride away, the trip often emerges as a stepping stone towards investment in the Emirate.

