Top 10 world news: Russia cannot stop Ukraine war, Argentina wants India's Tejas & more

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, even if Ukrain renounces its plans to join NATO, Russia will not stop the war. Meanwhile, Argentina has shown interest in India's Tejas fighter aircraft. As for former President Donald Trump, his troubles cease to end. Reportedly, a Ukrainian woman entered his Mar-a-Lago home by claiming herself as the heiress of the Rothschild family.

Click on the headlines to read more

Putin's ally says Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv drops NATO hopes

Even if Kyiv formally renounces its aspirations to join NATO, Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin's top ally Dmitry Medvedev.

Libya: Clashes between rival group rock capital

Clashes and gunfire between rival armed group rocked Libyan capital Tripoli on Saturday (August 27). At least one person has been killed and fears of an all-out conflict have risen in the country in political crisis. The fighting followed months of tensions between two administrations vying for control of the North African country and its vast oil resources

United States hints it is developing military option against Iran after Gantz's visit to Washington: Report

A senior Israeli defence official said in a briefing with reporters that defence minister Benny Gantz received "positive hints" from White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan that the US is developing a military option against Iran.

Environmentalists slam British government for releasing sewage into rivers, sea

After opposition parties and environmentalists slammed the measures as insufficient and costly for consumers, Britain's environment minister on Saturday defended government plans to tackle sewage releases into rivers and sea.

Argentina shows interest in India's Tejas fighter aircraft; wants to trade in local currencies too

The Latin American country has shown interest in India's indigenously developed TEJAS fighter aircraft, manufactured under the 'Make in India' campaign for its Air Force. Both countries have also agreed to "request the Central Banks to carry out studies for the development of a payment mechanism in local currencies" so that trade between the two countries can transpire without the use of a third currency.

Russia blocks final text of UN's NPT agreement over Zaporizhzhia mention

Russia blocked the adoption of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) text over its reported objection to paragraphs linked to the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia which is currently occupied by Russian forces.

Posing as a Rothschild heiress, a Ukrainian woman infiltrated Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

It has been revealed that a Ukrainian woman, claiming to be the heiress of the super-rich Rothschild family, visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago, resort cum home multiple times, mingling with him and several high-profile guests, all under a fake identity.

Limits of corporate governance norms being tested by Musk's decision of having children with aide

Nine corporate governance experts told news agency Reuters that billionaire Elon Musk's decision to have children with one of his top executives at Neuralink has pushed the limits of corporate governance norms.

Virat Kohli to return! India's predicted playing XI for Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

India will be looking to get off to a flying start when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Rohit Sharma-led India will enter the tournament as the favourites having won the title a record seven times.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What to know about Sauron, big villain of Amazon's fantasy series

A Tolkien adaptation that will not specifically be based on anything he wrote, 'The Rings of Power' is the most expensive production of its kind, TV or film. With five seasons, it reportedly has a budget of $1 billion, and the rights to the Middle-earth stories from the Tolkien Estate were brought for $250 million.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: