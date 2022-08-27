'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What to know about Sauron, big villain of Amazon's fantasy series

Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is almost here and the excitement among JRR Tolkien fans is sky-high. 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson, set a dizzyingly high bar for any movie or show set in Middle-earth and created the sort of magic that even he, with 'The Hobbit' trilogy, could not recreate. A Tolkien adaptation that will not specifically be based on anything he wrote, 'The Rings of Power' is the most expensive production of its kind, TV or film. With five seasons, it reportedly has a budget of $1 billion, and the rights to the Middle-earth stories from the Tolkien Estate were brought for $250 million. Thus the total budget ($2.25 billion) dwarfs every movie or show ever made.

It tells the story of the forging of the rings of power by elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) who was fooled by Sauron, later the Dark Lord against which the Free Peoples of the Middle-earth and their allies fought the War of the Ring.

Sauron was expected to be the big villain, although he is not the only Big Bad in Middle-earth. He was a servant of Melkor, later known as Morgoth, basically Lucifer of Middle-earth who brought terrible destruction upon the earth and waged the greatest war against elves.

But since 'The Rings of Power' is set in the Second Age and Morgoth is long gone, Sauron is the only one we should take into consideration before watching the show.

Who, exactly, is Sauron?

The Sauron we know was not always evil. Let me explain. The lore of Middle-earth, and the creation myth, are inspired by Christian theology. There is a supreme power called Eru or Eru Ilúvatar. Eru willed the world (called Arda by Tolkien) into existence through music. The first creations were angelic spirits called the Ainur, who later helped him create more numerous but lesser beings. Ainur joined their own melodies to Eru's music.

After the creation was complete, Eru gave the Ainur a choice to either stay with him or live at Arda. The latter were called the Valar, among whom was Melkor. The lesser Valar were called Maiar. Both Sauron and Gandalf (along with the rest of the wizards) were Maiar. Sauron served Aulë, who was the smith of the Valar, and learned from his skills that would later help him while forging the One Ring. Sauron was well-respected among the elves, who were the only beings that populated Arda back then.

But he then become a lieutenant of Morgoth, the greatest of the Ainur who rebelled against Eru. All evil on Arda stems from him. But after Morgoth was defeated, Sauron ran and established himself as the Dark Lord. The First Age of Middle-earth ended.

What was Sauron doing in Second Age?

We know 'The Rings of Power' is set during the Second Age. As the subtitle suggests, ‘Rings of Power’, is centred around the forging of magical rings by eleven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) who is tricked into it. While Sauron ostensibly gives powerful rings to all races, he forges the One Ring in secret, which can control the power of all the other, thus potentially allowing him to rule every single individual. We saw an actor, which many thought looked like a younger Eminem, looking all devilish, but that may just be Sauron's disguise, as among his many great powers was shapeshifting.

But why did Celebrimbor trust Sauron, who pretty much called himself the Dark Lord? Well, because he was disguised as Annatar or Lord of Gifts to seduce elven smiths, including Celebrimbor, in magical arts. The Rings of Power were forged, and they were powerful, but the One Rings's power could not be denied.

How as Sauron vanquished?

Most casual fans of the franchise would know Sauron as the flaming eye in Jackson movies, a form he is reduced to after the One Ring was taken from him by Númenorean prince Isildur. But Isildur did not destroy the ring, which would have ended Sauron once and for all, and it took thousands of years for Sauron to be finally vanquished mostly thanks to two hobbits, Frodo and Sam, at the end of the Third Age.

If you are yet to watch the Peter Jackson-directed 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy, you are in for an experience of a lifetime.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' premieres on September 2.