Libya: Clashes between rival armed groups rock capital Tripoli

Clashes and gunfire between rival armed groups rocked Libyan capital Tripoli on Saturday (August 27). At least one person has been killed and fears of an all-out conflict have risen in the country amid political crisis. The fighting followed months of tensions between two administrations vying for control of the North African country and its vast oil resources

Small arms fire and explosions rocked several districts of Tripoli overnight and into Saturday, when smoke could be seen rising from damaged buildings.

Rival administrations exchanged blame for the violence. Videos posted online showed burnt cars and buildings that were ridden with bullet holes. A mosque and a health clinic were seen to be on fire.

United Nations' Libya mission has appealed for 'an immediate cessation of hostilities citing "ongoing armed clashes including indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighbourhoods". The UN said that the clashes had damaged hospitals.

The US embassy in Libya said it was "very concerned" about the clashes.

Oussama Ali, a spokesman for Tripoli's ambulance service, told Al-Ahrar television that an unknown number of civilians had been wounded but that his service was "having difficulties moving around".

Local media reported fatalities but no official toll has been released.

(With inputs from agencies)

