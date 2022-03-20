Top 10 world news: Russia accused of bombing school sheltering hundreds in Ukraine and more

Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday that Russia had bombed a school sheltering 400 people in the besieged port of Mariupol, as Moscow claimed that it had again fired hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, the second time it had used the next-generation weapon on its neighbour. North Korea appeared to have fired a short-range multiple rocket launcher, South Korean military said on Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the siege of Mariupol, a strategic mostly Russian-speaking port in the southeast where utilities and communications have been cut for days, would go down as a war crime.

Ukraine sees high risk of attack from Belarus on western Volyn region

President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said on Sunday that Ukraine sees a high risk of an attack on western Ukraine's Volyn region being launched from Belarus.

UK PM Boris Johnson triggers outrage by comparing Ukraine crisis with Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Brexit showed British people loved freedom in the same way as Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion, comments that were branded tasteless by opposition lawmakers and commentators.

Pope condemns 'slaughters and atrocities' taking place in Ukraine

"The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," he told about 30,0000 people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday address and blessing.

Switzerland ready to pay for defending democracy in Russia-Ukraine war, says PM

Switzerland’s President Ignazio Cassis said that Russia’s invasion in Ukraine is driven by “devastating madness” and Switzerland is prepared to pay the cost for protecting freedom and democracy.

US gunmaker donates abandoned rifles’ worth $200,000 to Ukrainian forces

An abandoned order of rifles, which are worth $200,000, is being donated to Ukraine by a weapons manufacturing plant in Florida.

North Korea fires multiple rocket launcher, says South Korean military

"This morning there was firing in North Korea which is assumed to be multiple rocket launcher shots, and our military was monitoring the related situation and maintaining a readiness posture," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group claims responsibility for drone attack on Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities, which oil firm Saudi Aramco said on Sunday (March 20) did not impact supplies or cause casualties.

COVID-19: 2.5 million people in Hong Kong infected, top government adviser estimates

A top government advisor in Hong Kong has estimated that 2.5 million Hongkongers may have already been infected with COVID-19.

Wrong information: WHO lists 3 misleading facts leading to Omicron surge

Since Omicron BA.2 is producing an unprecedented number of COVID infections around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that there are certain "misinformations" circulating about the virus that are causing widespread misunderstanding.