LIVE | Russia-Ukraine War — 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of war: United Nations

A Ukranian armoured vehicle drives along a road in the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 19, 2022. Photograph: AFP
March 20 | Russia-Ukraine conflict
After an attack on a military base, dozens of Ukrainian servicemen are said to have died.
Zelenskyy has urged Moscow to begin peace negotiations 'as soon as possible.'
In numerous Ukrainian districts, humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon.
In Ukraine, Russia claims to have deployed hypersonic missiles.
According to Kyiv, 112 children have died as a result of the violence.
Get the latest updates here!
Mar 20, 2022, 10:33 AM
Russian troops have not managed to gain control of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and experts believe it is because of stiff resistance by Ukrainian soldiers. Smoke engulfed the northwest parts of Kyiv. The reason is not clear at this point in time.— WION (@WIONews) March 20, 2022
Mohammed Saleh tells you more pic.twitter.com/msgQYfB6S6
Mar 20, 2022, 09:41 AM
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the biggest humanitarian crisis across Europe. Over 3 million people have fled the country since Feb 24 and many more are on their way out.@SehgalRahesha tells you more— WION (@WIONews) March 20, 2022
Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRcEPB pic.twitter.com/VB8AmBaxfT
Mar 20, 2022, 09:05 AM
At least 840 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of war: United Nations
At least 847 Ukrainian civilians, including 64 children, have been killed since the start of the war, according to the UN.
Their records include at least 1,399 civilians injured - 78 of them children.
The UN said most of the casualties were caused by shelling and airstrikes and the actual toll is much higher.
From 24 Feb—18 March, we recorded 2,246 civilian casualties in context of Russia’s armed attack against #Ukraine: 847 killed, incl 64 children; 1,399 injured, incl 78 children, mostly caused by shelling & airstrikes. Actual toll is much higher. Full update https://t.co/g7O1JLgmky pic.twitter.com/aN399jikz5— UNHumanRightsUkraine (@UNHumanRightsUA) March 19, 2022
Mar 20, 2022, 08:05 AM
Watch | Day 25 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: City of Mariupol becomes a 'dead zone'
Mar 20, 2022, 08:05 AM
Watch | Residents of Kyiv rendered homeless as Russian troops target Ukraine's capital
Mar 20, 2022, 08:04 AM
Watch | Over 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mar 20, 2022, 08:03 AM
Watch | 3 Russian cosmonauts wear Ukraine colours as they arrive at the International Space Station
Mar 20, 2022, 08:02 AM
Watch | Day 24 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Fighting continues across Ukraine
Mar 20, 2022, 07:57 AM
At a rally on Friday, Putin employed Stalinist rhetoric and patriotic themes to bolster popular support for his stalled invasion of Ukraine.
President Biden warned China's President Xi Jinping on Friday that if Beijing financially or militarily supports Russia's war, penalties would be imposed.