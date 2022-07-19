Top 10 world news: Rishi Sunak leads in UK leadership race, and more

As another candidate was eliminated to leave three contenders in the race to become the United Kingdom's new prime minister, former finance minister Rishi Sunak again topped the latest vote. In other news, Sri Lanka does have an acting President in Ranil Wickremesinghe, but parliament needs to select a president who will serve remainder of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's term.

UK leadership race: Rishi Sunak tops vote; another candidate eliminated

With longshot candidate Kemi Badenoch trailing on 59 and therefore eliminated from the contest, Sunak garnered 118 votes. In the second place was former defence minister Penny Mordaunt on 92 followed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 86.

UK experiences hottest day on record as temperature reaches 40.2C in Heathrow

The United Kingdom has been experiencing extreme heatwaves in the past week and on Tuesday, the Met Office confirmed that the temperature rose to 40.2 Degree Celsius in Heathrow.

Three-way fight will decide who will be Sri Lanka's next president

The winner will take charge of a bankrupt country that is in talks with the IMF for a bailout as its 22 million people endure severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

Putin visits Iran to meet Erdogan, Raisi on first trip outside former Soviet Union since Ukraine war

Sending a strong message to the West about Moscow's plans to forge closer strategic ties, Putin's trip comes just days after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Civic group in Nepal submits memo to government against Chinese encroachment

Civic group Rashtriya Ekata Abhiyan on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Nepal’s Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Shrestha seeking its intervention in China's ongoing efforts to infringe on Nepali territory.

'One of the greatest ever': Ben Stokes responds to Virat Kohli's message ahead of his last ODI for England

Ben Stokes responded to Virat Kohli's message for him ahead of his farewell ODI for England on Tuesday (July 18). Stokes surprisingly announced his decision to retire from ODIs on Monday stating that it felt 'unsustainable' for him to continue playing in all three formats of the game.

Jennifer Lopez gets back to work in LA a day after her Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck

Multi-talented superstar Jennifer Lopez is not planning to head to a honeymoon too soon. She is actually back at work as a married woman and is working hard to fulfil her professional commitment.

Indian farmer files complaint against God of rain for lack of rainfall

Sumit Kumar Yadav, who hails from Jhala village, lodged his complaint with a tehsildar and it was forwarded to senior officials, according to a DNA report.

Joe Biden mulls declaring 'Climate Change Emergency' as soon as this week

Experts associated with the matter have informed that the President may be looking to announce additional measures that can be used to combat the issue. However, the extent of legislation in the emergency or the timeline of it has not yet been decided.

Savitri Jindal, the richest woman in India, is now worth $17.7 billion

In 2020, Jindal’s net worth was around $4.8 billion but in the next two years, it has more than tripled in value. She is currently valued at $17.7 billion, according to the latest list released by Forbes.