Indian farmer files complaint against God of rain for lack of rainfall

It is not uncommon for people around the world to attribute various natural phenomenon like rain and storm to different Gods and heavenly figures. There are even rituals and festivals which are observed by farmers around the world for sufficient rain and crops. However, a farmer from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has decided to lodge a complaint against Lord Indra – the God of rain – for the lack of rainfall this year. Sumit Kumar Yadav, who hails from Jhala village, lodged his complaint with a tehsildar and it was forwarded to senior officials, according to a DNA report.

Also read | UK experiences hottest day on record as temperature reaches 39.1C in Surrey

Yadav wrote “Indra Devta (Bhagwan Ji)" in the part of the form which asked whom the complaint was filed against. In the complaint, he explained that his village was severely affected by the lack of rainfall this year and he went on to blame Lord Indra for the situation and the resultant drought.

He also wrote that the complaint was aimed at drawing the attention of higher officials to his people’s struggles due to the drought and he hoped that they will be able to provide some help.

The complaint has gone viral, but it has caused a few problems for the local officials.

Also read | Putin visits Iran on first trip outside former Soviet Union since Ukraine war

NN Verma, the official who forwarded the complaint to the District Magistrate’s office, said that he did not read the contents of the letter. He also denied forwarding it to higher authorities.

“The complaints received in the Sampurna Samadhan Divas are nominated to respective departments and these complaints are never forwarded to any other offices. So, this whole thing looks concocted. This is being investigated," he said according to a report in Dainik Jagran.