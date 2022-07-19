UK experiences hottest day on record as temperature reaches 39.1C in Surrey

The United Kingdom has been experiencing extreme heatwaves in the past week and on Tuesday, the Met Office confirmed that the temperature rose to 39.1 Degree Celsius in Charlwood, Surrey. This is officially the hottest day on record for the United Kingdom – surpassing the previous record of 38.7 which was recorded at the Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019.

"A temperature of 39.1C has provisionally been recorded at Charlwood, Surrey. If confirmed, this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK. Temperatures are likely to rise further through today," the Met Office said in their statement according to The Telegraph.

The temperatures have been hovering between 35 to 38 Degree Celsius but with the mercury hitting 39 on Tuesday, experts believe that the UK can experience temperatures over 40 Degree Celsius for the first time in history.

According to the official data, Kew Gardens in west London, Heathrow and St James’ Park in central London also experienced temperatures over 36.5 Degree Celsius.

"That's extraordinarily unusual to see these temperatures in the UK at this time of day," Annie Shuttleworth, a Met Office meteorologist said according to Sky News.

Earlier, the Met Office issued the first ever red warning due to the heatwaves and the current surge in temperatures has severely disrupted travel around the country. While most airports have experienced flight delays, Luton Airport suspended all flights on Monday.

