Joe Biden mulls declaring 'Climate Change Emergency' but can he fight off his colleagues?

Amid the worsening climatic conditions in all of Europe as well as America, US President Joe Biden is mulling declaring a national climate emergency. If an emergency, albeit for the climate is imposed, it could allow the Democrat leader to suspend the oil and petroleum sector (shale) including offshore drilling as well as shut down crude oil exports.

Experts associated with the matter have informed that the President may be looking to announce additional measures that can be used to combat the issue. However, the extent of legislation in the emergency or the timeline of it has not yet been decided.

Ever since Joe Biden gained keys to the White House, he has had to tackle a raging pandemic, which has now snowballed into sky-high inflation, sending the economy into a tailspin. It hasn't helped his cause that abortion laws have been changed for good by the Supreme Court, all under his nose. Now, climate change appears to be the only poll plank standing that brought Biden into power.

Can Biden implement a climate emergency?

However, implementing a national climate emergency will require a steely resolve from the President facing pushback from his own senators, who are essentially lobbying for the non-renewable sector. Reportedly, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin III single-handedly crashed Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan to eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions from the US electricity grid and raise money for new eco-friendly technologies. Manchin has essentially thrown a monkey wrench into Biden's climate plans and the Democrats cannot help but oversee the developments helplessly.

In his presidential nomination, Biden had enlisted a $2 trillion four-year plan to curb planet-warming emissions. However, over a year into his tenure, the plan is yet to hit the ground running. Considering the Ukraine-Russia war situation and an economy that is not exactly in the best shape, it will be a monumental call if Biden decides to impose the emergency and stop the oil industry, one of the biggest contributors to the climate change problem.

Moreover, the emergency will affect the livelihood of thousands of shale workers, most of which are in the swing states. Congress is not willing to brawl with this issue and thus, the onus falls on one man and that is Joe Biden. While the chatter is increasing regarding the emergency, it will take some effort to bring it into action.

