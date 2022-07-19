Civic group in Nepal submits memo to government against Chinese encroachment

Civic group Rashtriya Ekata Abhiyan on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Nepal’s Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Shrestha seeking its intervention in China's ongoing efforts to infringe on Nepali territory.

The group members met Minister Shrestha to discuss the border issue with China and submitted the memorandum.

Drawing the government’s attention, the organisation in the memo said, “The encroachment in various areas of the Nepal-China border including in Ruila, Gurkha is violating international laws and values. It is not only an insult to the friendship between the two countries but also a direct challenge to the sovereignty of Nepal.”

“However, despite the diplomatic efforts made by the government, it is said that border encroachment continues,” it added.

The organisation sought ‘decisive and strict action’ by the Nepal government.

“China has captured no man's land in the Gurkha district of Nepal. This is not the first time such an incident is taking place, China is continuously taking over Nepalese territory forcefully. In Humla too, they built 12 buildings inside Nepal’s territory and have captured the area,” Vinay Yadav, chairperson of the organisation told WION.

“We have been trying to draw attention but no heed was paid by the Nepal Government. So, today we ourselves have come to the Ministry, and requested to take measures to solve the border issue,” he added.

The organisation also claimed that China is trying to capture Mount Everest too.

“China sees Nepal just like it used to see Tibet before taking over,” he added.

Earlier on July 15, Nepal and China on Thursday agreed to carry out a joint inspection of the border through mutual consultation.

The government had earlier formed a committee under the coordination of Home Ministry Joint Secretary Jaya Narayan Acharya to study the dispute over the Nepal-China border in the Humla district last year.

The committee report noted that the Chinese side encroached on the border and suggested that the two sides work together to resolve the issue.

The Nepal government has not made the report public yet.

The report outlined a series of issues along the border by the Chinese side including a missing border pillar, wiring and fencing of the border pillar, and restrictions imposed on Nepalese locals by the Chinese authorities.



