Top 10 world news: Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, women remove hijabs in protest and more

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was on Monday lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, bringing to an end public mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Meanwhile, the death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly arrested and beaten up by the police in Iran for not following the hijab rules, sparked a number of protests all around the country.



Click on the headlines to read more:



LIVE Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault





Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was on Monday lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, bringing to an end public mourning for Britain's longest-reigning monarch.



Women take off hijabs in protest after 22-year-old dies following police arrest in Iran - WATCH

The death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly arrested and beaten up by the police in Iran for not following the hijab rules, sparked a number of protests all around the country. In western Iran, the women took off their hijabs as a mark of protest and held rallies on the streets.



China replies after Biden's 'will defend Taiwan' remark

A day after remarking that the US would defend Taiwan if China attacks the island nation, the Chinese foreign ministry has given a rather 'stern' reply to US President Joe Biden.



Hurricane Fiona swamps Puerto Rico, island faces massive power outage

Hurricane Fiona left most of Puerto Rico without power on Sunday, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides on the island before barreling toward the Dominican Republic, a government agency said.



Engineer in exchange for narco-terrorist: Taliban-US prisoner swap raises questions over re-engagement

A top Taliban official named Haji Bashir Noorzai has been released after decades in American custody and arrived in Kabul on Monday, according to a Taliban spokesperson. He was one of the final Afghans detained at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, according to sources in the Afghan state media.



Millions asked to evacuate as typhoon Nanmadol batters Japan

Two people have died and almost 90 have been injured as Japan is battered by super typhoon Nanmadol. The typhoon is being described as one of the worst typhoons ever witnessed in the country. As per BBC, authorities have ordered the evacuation of nine million people as the nation prepares for extensive floods and landslides and transportation and businesses suffer.

Islamabad court drops terrorism charges against ex-PM Imran Khan



A court in Islamabad on Monday set aside the terrorism charges against former prime minister (PM) Imran Khan for allegedly threatening a female judge and senior police officers at a rally. A two-member bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah had reserved the verdict on PTI's plea earlier in the day.



India condemns Leicester violence and vandalism of Hindu religious premises

The Indian High Commission in London on Monday strongly condemned the violence in Leicester city that erupted after India was defeated by Pakistan in the Asia Cup match on August 28.



Swiss court sentences 'Islamic State' knifewoman to nine years

A Swiss woman was given a nine-year jail term on Monday for slashing two people in the name of the Islamic State group but her sentence was suspended so she can undergo psychiatric treatment. The court found the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of attempted murder and of terrorism-linked charges.



Actress Kate Winslet injured after slipping on set in Croatia, taken to hospital

Kate Winslet, who shot to fame with her 1997 film 'Titanic' starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has reportedly been taken to Dubrovnik Hospital, Croatia, as she has apparently injured her leg while filming on set.