Millions asked to evacuate as typhoon Nanmadol batters Japan

Two people have died and almost 90 have been injured as Japan is battered by super typhoon Nanmadol.

The typhoon is being described as one of the worst typhoons ever witnessed in the country. As per BBC, authorities have ordered the evacuation of nine million people as the nation prepares for extensive floods and landslides and transportation and businesses suffer.

On Sunday morning, it made landfall on Kyushu, the southernmost island in Japan, and it is expected to move over Honshu in the coming days.

Nearly 350,000 houses are going without electricity, and tens of thousands of people were forced to spend Sunday night in emergency shelters.

Typhoon Nanmadol has produced wind gusts as high as 234 km/h (145 mph), and 500 mm (around 20 inches) of rain was projected to fall in some locations in a single day.

NHK, the government-run television station, reported that two men died, one when a landslide buried him and the other after his automobile was swept away in floodwaters. 87 people have suffered injuries, and one more person is still missing.

The national broadcaster also said that millions had been told to move to shelters or take refuge in sturdy buildings to ride out the storm.

As per AFP, evacuation advisories are not mandatory. Authorities made an effort to emphasise how concerned they were about the weather throughout the weekend since in the past they have had trouble persuading people to seek shelter ahead of big storms.

"Please stay away from dangerous places, and please evacuate if you feel even the slightest hint of danger," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweeted after convening a government meeting on the storm.

"It will be dangerous to evacuate at night. Please move to safety while it's still light outside."

(With inputs from agencies)

