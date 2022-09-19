Kate Winslet gets injured after slipping on set in Croatia; actress rushed to hospital

Kate Winslet, who shot to fame with her 1997 film 'Titanic' starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has reportedly been taken to Dubrovnik Hospital, Croatia, as she has apparently injured her leg while filming on set.

According to reports, the star, who was shooting in a village called Kupari, lost her balance and slipped. Post which, the 46-year-old was rushed to a hospital which is just 15 minutes away from the shooting spot as a precautionary measure.

According to the Croatian press, the actress was seen arriving at the medical facility in a black van. She was seen donning black clothes along with a face mask.

Kate's spokesperson has confirmed the news. While speaking to Express.co.uk, the representative revealed, "Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

The actress is currently shooting in Croatia for a film about a wartime photographer, Lee Miller. British Vogue's World War II correspondent was a celebrated photographer who worked exceptionally under the magazine's editor-in-chief Audrey Withers.

Also read: Academy Award winner Woody Allen planning to retire at 86 from filmmaking to focus on first novel

The movie is being directed by Oscar-nominated talent Ellen Kuras, who also helmed 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'.

The cast of the movie includes Jude Law, Josh O’Connor and Marion Cotillard. The film has been titled Lee and it will take inspiration from the biography, 'The Lives of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose'.