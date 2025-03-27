Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Washington's stance on Russia should be "stronger" as Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to divide Europe and the US.

Advertisment

In other news, US clarified concerns of New Delhi on the treatment of Indians deported from the US last month.

Meanwhile, a stabbing attack in Amsterdam injured five people.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

'Putin wants to divide Europe, US': Zelensky stresses Washington stance on Russia should be stronger

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (March 27) stressed that the US stance on Russia should be "stronger" as Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to divide Europe and the US.

Advertisment

‘No women, children restrained’: US responds to India’s concerns of mistreatment of deportees

The United States have responded to concerns regarding the treatment of Indians deported from the US in three military flights last month, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told Rajya Sabha on Thursday (Mar 27).

Stabbing attack in Amsterdam injures five, say police

A stabbing attack in Amsterdam on Thursday wounded five people, Dutch police said, with one suspect in custody.

'Now not the time' to lift sanctions: Paris summit unanimously agrees to intensify sanctions against Russia

A summit of European leaders in Paris, on Thursday (Mar 27), unanimously agreed to maintain and intensify sanctions against Russia until Moscow ceases its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Six dead, several injured after tourist submarine sinks off Egypt’s Red Sea coast

A tourist submarine carrying dozens of Russian citizens sank off Egypt's Red Sea coast on Thursday (Mar 27), killing six, including two minors, and injuring several others near a major resort town.

Who is Rumeysa Ozturk? Turkish student detained by federal agents amid Trump crackdown

Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk, a doctoral student at Tufts University, was detained by federal immigration officers near her residence in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Tuesday (Mar 25) evening. The incident has sparked debate after CCTV footage of the incident emerged on social media.

'Get back the money ASAP': Trump asks DOGE to take back $8,000,000 given to 'Radical Left' Politico magazine

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 27) once again targeted "Radical left" Politico magazine, asking Elon Musk's DOGE to take back the money given by the government.

'If you commit crimes against America...': DHS Secretary Kristi Noem warns as she visits Trump's fav El Salvador prison

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited President Donald Trump's high security and his "personal favourite" El Salvador prison where he has kept the Venezuelans, who he alleges are gang members have been held since their removal from the United States.

L2 Empuraan Review: The Mohanlal & Prithviraj combo is ultimately a letdown

L2: Empuraan is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Like many sequels, it tries to be bigger and better than its predecessor and ultimately ends up being a letdown. In Empuraan's case, it is not its larger scale or acting that really holds it back but an overindulgent screenplay by its writer, Murali Gopy.

BCCI to take massive call on star Indian trio as annual central contract list announcement looms

India captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could face demotion from the A+ category to the A category in BCCI’s annual central contract list for the upcoming season. Per the latest reports, there would be at least three new entrants to the contract list, including that of an opener, an all-rounder and a seamer.