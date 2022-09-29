Top 10 world news: Putin to formalise annexation, N Korea fires third missile in a week, and more

After days of speculation over exactly how Russia would mark the annexation, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed some details of the ceremony on Thursday. In other news, according to a statement from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea, often known as the Sea of Japan.

Putin to formalise annexation of Ukraine territory on Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin is gearing up to give his official seal of approval for annexation of Ukraine on Friday (September 30). This will make Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions official from Russia's perspective. Russia does not yet fully control these regions but has carried out so-called referendums even claiming victory.

N Korea fires third ballistic missile this week, hours after Harris leaves from S Korea

The military in Seoul said on Thursday that North Korea had launched an unidentified ballistic missile. This was Pyongyang's third launch in less than a week, and it occurred only hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris left South Korea.

Waning Hurricane Ian batters Florida, floods streets, leaves two million people without power

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, caused massive devastation in Florida on Wednesday as more than 1.8 million people were left without power. The streets were completely flooded due to the constant rain, and many were stuck without resources.

A new nuclear alliance in West Asia

'The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting'

Perhaps Israel has taken a leaf out of the book 'The Art of War', written between 475 and 221 BCE by Chinese general & philosopher Sun Tzu, as it vows to share nuclear technology with its friendly nations who are part of the Abraham Accords.

China stepping up efforts to stem the yuan's descent: Report

News agency Reuters on Thursday (September 29) reported that China is stepping up efforts to stem the yuan's descent. Citing four sources with knowledge of the matter, it reported that China's central bank has asked major state-owned banks to be prepared to sell dollars for the local unit in offshore markets.

More than 5,000 ‘ghost flights’ flew to or from the UK since 2019: Report

Data suggests more than 5,000 planes with zero passengers on board have arrived at or left UK airports since 2019.

Beginning in April 2023, New Zealand to ban export of live animals via sea

Two years after storms sunk a livestock ship, killing 41 crew members and 6,000 cattle, New Zealand will outlaw the export of live animals beginning in April of next year.

Australia’s high court to have majority-female bench for first time in history

The majority of judges on the Australian high court are now women after the appointment of justice Jayne Jagot on Wednesday. This will be the first time in history that women will outnumber men in the country’s high court as Jagot will replace justice Patrick Keane as the 56th justice of the court.

Pew Research: Global opinion of China ‘more negative’ since President Xi Jinping took office

According to a new Pew Research Center survey, sentiments toward President Xi Jinping around the world have deteriorated over the past several years and have "become dramatically more negative" since the Chinese leader assumed office in 2013.

Apple slashes iPhone 14 production target by 6 million units as demand stutters: Report

After anticipating dwindling demands for new iPhone14 models, Apple has reportedly asked the suppliers to cut back on production this year.