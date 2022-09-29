N Korea fires third ballistic missile this week, hours after Harris left S Korea

The military in Seoul said on Thursday that North Korea had launched an unidentified ballistic missile. This was Pyongyang's third launch in less than a week, and it occurred only hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris left South Korea.

According to a statement from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea, often known as the Sea of Japan.

In addition, the Japanese coast guard reported a potential North Korean ballistic missile launch, according to information from Tokyo's defence ministry.

As part of a mission to fortify the security pact with Seoul, Harris visited South Korea's strongly guarded border with the nuclear-armed North.

Speaking at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Harris claimed that the US was "ironclad" in its commitment to South Korea's defence and that the partners were "aligned" in their approach to the North's growing arsenal of weapons.

In order to defend South Korea from the North, Washington has around 28,500 troops stationed there, and this week, as a show of strength, the allies are conducting a sizable joint naval exercise.

In the days prior to Harris's arrival, Pyongyang launched two prohibited ballistic missiles, extending a record-breaking run of weapons tests this year.

Seoul and Tokyo reported that the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) on Wednesday and one SRBM on Sunday.

Seoul and Washington have increased joint military exercises, which they stress are solely defensive, under Seoul's hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol. They are seen as invasion drills by North Korea.

The first trilateral anti-submarine drills since 2017 will take place, Seoul announced on Thursday, alongside Japan and the US.

This past weekend, South Korean officials claimed they had spotted indications Pyongyang might be getting ready to launch a ballistic missile from a submarine.

(with inputs from agencies)

