Top 10 world news: Putin says will destroy US Patriot missiles, US battles arctic blast, & more

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Sunday expressed his confidence in the Russian forces, saying they will surely destroy United States' patriot missiles, which the latter has promised to sent to war-ravaged Ukraine. In other news, 17 people were reported dead due to the arctic blizzard sweeping the United States and leaving its citizens in deep freeze in the Christmas weekend.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday (December 25) that Russian forces will destroy United States' patriot missiles which the US has promised to send to Ukraine. Putin said he was "100 per cent" confident. "Of course we will destroy it, 100 per cent!" Putin said referring to the missile system.

The United States faced a fierce winter storm as parts of the country reported blizzard conditions on Saturday evening after millions of people were left in dark without power due to the powerful Arctic blast earlier in the day and made travel for home goers in Christmas a nightmare. The country has confirmed around 17 deaths related to the winter storm across eight states, as the nation continues to remain in deep freeze for the third day.

Ending the dramatic political chaos in Nepal, CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" was on Sunday appointed as the prime minister for the third time after receiving support from opposition CPN-UML and other smaller parties.

Ten months into the ongoing armed conflict with Russia, Ukraine remains defiant. In a message on Saturday, the war-torn nation's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians will show the Russian aggressors that they remain unbowed despite the relentless attacks that have plunged millions into darkness, and that they will create their own Christmas magic.

China's National Health Commission will no longer be publishing daily data on COVID-19 case figures for the country. The health agency, which as per Reuters has been publishing the numbers for the past three years, has said that starting Sunday, it won't release such data. However, the agency did not disclose the reasons behind this decision.

Three non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which includes Save the Children, on Sunday said that they will stop working in Afghanistan after the NGOs were ordered by the Taliban to stop female employees from working.





The criminal court in the Maldives on Sunday (December 25) found former president Abdulla Yameen guilty of corruption and money laundering. The charges were related to receiving kickbacks from a private company. The court said that the sentence will be announced soon. Yameen has denied the charges.

The latest and the ninth instalment of the 'Twitter Files' has uncovered a web of coordination between the tech giant and US government agencies. Releasing the latest instalment on Christmas eve, Substack writer Matt Taibbi claims that it goes beyond the FBI which was acting as the "doorman to a vast programme of social media surveillance and censorship, encompassing agencies across the federal government – from the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA."

Delivering his Christmas message on Sunday from St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Pope Francis called for ending the "senseless" war between Russia and Ukraine. The 86-year-old pope further warned that the ongoing war has aggravated food shortage in the world, and appealed to the leaders not to use "food as a weapon” for war.