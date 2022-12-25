Prachanda seeks Oli's support to become Nepal's next PM, as ruling alliance breaks

On Sunday, Nepal's ruling alliance broke after Nepali Congress president and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba failed to finalise a power-sharing deal with CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.

The talks held over the power-sharing deal failed at the prime minister's residence at Baluwatar after Prachanda's offer of becoming the country's next prime minister in the first two and half years of the five-year term was rejected by PM Deuba, said CPN-MC Secretary Ganesh Shah.

Earlier, Prachanda and Deuba had agreed to a tacit understanding that they would become the prime minister of the new government on a rotational basis.

In the talks held on Sunday morning with Prachanda, Nepali Congress had tried to claim the two key posts of the government – the prime minister and president, which Prachanda had refused, leading to the failure of the talks, stated Maoist sources.

The speaker's post was offered by the Nepali Congress to the Maoist Party, which Prachanda immediately rejected. “Now the alliance has broken as the last-minute talk between Deuba and Prachanda failed to strike a deal,” said Shah.

After failing to reach the power-sharing deal with PM Deuba, Prachanda visited CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli at his residence to seek his support in becoming the country's next prime minister. The two leaders continue to hold talks at former PM Oli's residence at Balkot.

After the elections, Nepali Congress emerged as the House of Representatives' largest party with 89 seats, while CPN-UML and CPN-MC were able to clinch 78 and 32 seats, respectively.

Along with Prachanda, Rastriya Prajatantra Party president Rajendra Lingden, Rastriya Swatantra Party President Ravi Lamichhane and Janata Samajwadi Party president Upendra Yadav also reached the residence of Oli to join the meeting.

After reaching an agreement over power distribution, the parties will reach the President’s Office where they will stake their claim for the new government's formation.