A defiant Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine will create its own Christmas Magic

Ten months into the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine remains defiant. In a message on Saturday the war-torn nation's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians will show the Russian aggressors that they remain unbowed despite the relentless attacks that have plunged millions into darkness, and that they will create their own Christmas magic.

On the day that marks 10 months of Moscow's launching of the war that has killed tens and thousands and displaced millions, Zelensky said, "We endured at the beginning of the war - we withstood attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile strikes. We will endure this winter because we know what we are fighting for."

He added that while freedom comes at a high price, slavery would cost more.

Addressing Ukrainians that look forward to celebrating Christmas he said "Even in complete darkness, we will find each other to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will embrace each other for a long time to warm one another."

Recent months saw devastating Russian missile and drone attacks that targeted Ukrainian infrastructure and effectively left major cities and thousand living in them without heat and water.

"We will smile and be happy, as always. There is one difference - we will not wait for a miracle, since we are creating it ourselves," said Zelensky.

Referring to the 2014 Russian occupation of Crimea, the Ukrainian President also noted that the country's troops have been fighting the war for "300 days and eight years".

"We have been fighting them for more than 300 days and eight years. Will we allow them to achieve what they want?" he asked.

