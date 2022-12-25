Former Maldives president Yameen found guilty of corruption

The criminal court in the Maldives on Sunday (December 25) found former president Abdulla Yameen guilty of corruption and money laundering. The charges were related to receiving kickbacks from a private company.

The court said that the sentence will be announced soon. Yameen has denied the charges.

Yameen lost power in 2018. He was sentenced to five years in jail and was fined USD 5 million in 2019 for embezzling $1 million in state funds. At the time, the prosecution had said that the funds were acquired through the lease of resort development rights.

After his sentencing, Yameen was shifted to house arrest in 2020 but was freed months later.

Since his release, Yameen, the half-brother of former dictator Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, has returned to active politics with a campaign against Indian influence in Maldives, raising concerns in New Delhi.

Yameen is the declared presidential candidate for the Progressive Party of the Maldives for an election due in 2023.

Situated close to strategic shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, Maldives is a focal point for competition between India and China over influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

