Russia will destroy US Patriot missiles, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday (December 25) that Russian forces will destroy United States' patriot missiles which the US has promised to send to Ukraine. Putin said he was "100 per cent" confident.

"Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Putin said referring to the missile system.

US President Joe Biden recently hosted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House. Zelensky even addressed the US Congress.

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24 this year. After sustained gains in the initial months of the conflict, Russian forces have had to retreat from large swathes of land in the face of Ukrainian counterattack.

Ukraine has benefitted from support from Western countries which have provided billions of dollars worth of aid. The help continues to be given.

On Sunday, Putin also claimed that Russia was ready to negotiate over the issue of Ukraine but it was Ukraine which was not ready to come to negotiation table.

"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview aired on Sunday.

Also Read | Russia plans to impose more tax on those who left country

CIA Director William Burns said in an interview published this month that while most conflicts end in negotiation, the CIA's assessment was that Russia was not yet serious about a real negotiation to end the war.

Putin said Russia was acting in the "right direction" in Ukraine because the West, led by the United States, was trying to cleave Russia apart. Washington denies it is plotting Russia's collapse.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.