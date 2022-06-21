Top 10 world news: Putin 'proud' of Russian troops, first interior image of Texas school shooting, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was "proud" of the action of his soldiers in Ukraine. The surveillance image shows that police officers apparently arrived at the scene with rifles within minutes during the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. South Korea launched its first domestically-developed space rocket informally called Nuri.

Vladimir Putin 'proud' of Russian troops in Ukraine; says SARMAT missile would be commissioned by year's end

In a televised remark during a Kremlin meeting with military academy graduates, Putin said, "We are proud that during the special military operation our fighters act with courage, professionalism, like real heroes."

South Korea launches domestically-developed space rocket, successfully puts satellites in orbit

South Korea on Tuesday (June 21) launched its first domestically-developed space rocket informally called Nuri.

Netanyahu claims ‘everyone is smiling’ at ‘fall of coalition’, outgoing members vow to block his comeback

Israel's outgoing government vowed on Tuesday to prevent a comeback by ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu, their fellow right-winger, as the country braced for a fifth election in less than four years with polling predicting no clear winner, as reported by Reuters.

Uvalde shooting: First interior image shows armed police were waiting in school hallway

The surveillance image shows that police officers apparently arrived at the scene with rifles within minutes during the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Rare photos of Kim Jong-un, when he was teenager, unveiled in new documentary

Never-before-seen photos of Kim Jong-un have been published by the country's state media, in a documentary based on Kim's late mentor Hyon Chol-hae.

'No party at all': World Cup fans can face up to 7 years in Jail if caught having one-night stands in Qatar

Fans can face up to seven years in jail if they are caught having one-night stands in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

How Bangladesh's rivers have paid the price for garment-driven economic boom

The Bangladesh economy has grown at a healthy rate in the last few decades with the garment trade contributing for the majority of it.

India-led UN sanctions panel puts travel ban on Taliban members over failure on women rights

Two Taliban members of the current regime in Kabul have not been given any waiver from sanctions by the Taliban sanctions committee of the United Nations Security Council.

Covid-related deaths fall sharply while cases surge in United States: Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has already claimed over one million lives in the United States, but it looks like the rate is slowing going down. According to the New York Times, the rise of vaccination and herd immunity has resulted in Covid-related deaths falling drastically and it is now close to the lowest since the pandemic began.

Treaty that puts climate change on back burner to be challenged at European Court of Human Rights

Young victims of the climate crisis will file a lawsuit against 12 European governments at the European Court of Human Rights over an international pact that allows fossil fuel investors to sue countries for taking action to tackle climate change on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.