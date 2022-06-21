Vladimir Putin 'proud' of Russian troops in Ukraine; says SARMAT missile would be commissioned by year's end

This year on February 24, Russia announced an invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow says is a "military operation". The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been described as the biggest attack on a European state since World War II. Amid the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (June 21) said that he was "proud" of the action of his soldiers in Ukraine.

In a televised remark during a Kremlin meeting with military academy graduates, Putin said, "We are proud that during the special military operation our fighters act with courage, professionalism, like real heroes."

In the aftermath of the war, Russia was slapped with multiple economic sanctions by Western countries, leaving Moscow in tatters. Although referring to Western sanctions, Putin said "they will be overcome".

He further said that "in the face of new threats and risks, we will further develop and strengthen our armed forces.

Putin also promised that the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be commissioned by the end of the year. "There is no doubt that we will be even stronger," Putin added.

Russia warns Lithuania

Meanwhile, Russia's security council chief Nikolai Patrushev warned European Union and NATO member Lithuania of "serious" consequences over its decision to ban the rail transit of goods that are subject to EU sanctions between mainland Russia and Kaliningrad, a Russian region wedged between Lithuania and Poland.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.