Netanyahu claims ‘everyone is smiling’ at ‘fall of coalition’, outgoing members vow to block his comeback

Israel's outgoing government vowed on Tuesday to prevent a comeback by ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu, their fellow right-winger, as the country braced for a fifth election in less than four years with polling predicting no clear winner, as reported by Reuters.

On the fall of the current coalition, Netanyahu said, "I must tell you that this evening people are smiling, even on the way over here, people are simply smiling. Because they feel that despite this consciousness modification, which we also heard tonight, they understand that something great happened here.”

“We are getting rid of the worst government in Israel's history," he added.

The prospect of an election as early as October delighted Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, who was toppled a year ago after Bennett mustered a rare coalition of hard-right, liberal and Arab politicians.

"I intend to form a strong, national, steady government. I think the atmosphere changed, I can feel it. I hear from the people. You walk and talk to mothers, fathers, young couples with children, with older people, some of whom did not vote for me, and they say - we now want the real change, we want to return the State of Israel to the place it deserves and I intend to do it together with my friends," said Netanyahu.

Surveys have consistently given Likud around 30 of parliament's 120 seats - which would make it the biggest party but would require Netanyahu to sign up like-minded allies, including among current partners in Bennett's coalition. But, outgoing coalition members are vowing to not let Netanyahu in.

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said at an Israel Democracy Institute conference in Jerusalem, "The main object in the upcoming election is to prevent Netanyahu from returning to power."

Justice Minister Gideon Saar, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies, ruled out joining forces with Netanyahu, and told Army Radio, "I won't be bringing Bibi (Netanyahu) back. All of the party members are with me. No one will succumb to inducements."

For the Palestinians, the latest Israeli political developments were inconsequential.

"No matter how weak, strong or transitional the status of the Israeli government or ruling coalition, the occupying state imposes on the Palestinian people, through its violations and crimes, a heavy cost," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said.

