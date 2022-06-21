Uvalde shooting: First interior image shows armed police were waiting in school hallway

The surveillance image shows that police officers apparently arrived at the scene with rifles within minutes during the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

This is the first image, showing inside of the school, that is available in the public domain. The image gives a glimpse of activities that took place inside the school. The image shows that armed police were waiting in the corridor, holding rifles and riot shields.

Citing investigative documents, US media outlets Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV have reported that the police had arrived earlier in the attack and with more firepower than previously reported.

Although, there's no official response to the image.

The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde shocked the nation. The attack by an 18-year-old local, identified as Salvador Ramos, at the school killed 21 people, including small children.

BREAKING: Multiple officers were inside Robb Elementary School with rifles and at least one ballistic shield at 11:52 a.m. the day of the shooting, new video and other evidence shows. They didn’t enter the classroom for another 58 minutes. More soon via @statesman and @KVUE. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0BcYgq2hcQ — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 20, 2022 ×

In the United States, an increase in gun violence and mass killings has sparked renewed calls for reform of the nation's gun laws.

Some are even debating whether authorities should allow teachers to carry arms. The idea of permitting teachers and other school staff to carry guns is not entirely new.

In the aftermath, a bipartisan group of senators recently announced measures targeted to control the recent increase in gun violence in the country. They have chalked out a framework for new legislation.

The reports by Austin American-Statesman and KVUE stated that the documents show that the gunman entered the school at 11:33am local time.

As per media reports, school district police chief Peter Arredondo had stated that the gunman had "shot a lot" and that the police only had "pistols".

Now the latest reports by Austin American-Statesman and KVUE noted that 11 police officers arrived within three minutes. In fact, an officer with a ballistic shield was in the building at 11:52am (local time).

