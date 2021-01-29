Top 10 world news: Pakistan files review petition in Supreme Court in Daniel Pearl case, China rejects UK's BNO passport

The Sindh government on Friday filed a review petition before Pakistan Supreme Court after it granted a release order for Omar Saeed Sheikh, the prime suspect in Daniel Pearl killing.

Daniel Pearl killing: After US displeasure, Pakistan files review petition in Supreme Court

Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday had ordered the immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh, the prime suspect in Daniel Pearl killing who was convicted of the murder by a lower court in Pakistan

Will no longer recognise UK's BNO passport for Hong Kongers: China

According to the British government, starting January 31, holders of British national overseas status will be able to apply to live and work in the UK for up to five years and they can eventually seek a UK citizenship.

World's busiest international airline route shuts as UK bans flights from UAE

Emirates and Etihad normally carry large numbers of passengers connecting from Britain to destinations like Australia through their airport hubs, meaning the decision to cancel those flights will have far-reaching implications.

EU publishes redacted AstraZeneca vaccine contract amid row

The contract was signed on August 27 and the published version contains redacted parts related to some confidential information such as invoices.

WHO coronavirus experts to start fieldwork in Wuhan

Wuhan's food market that is considered to be the "ground zero" of coronavirus pandemic.

NATO member Lithuania bans Chinese airport screening equipment

The move came amid increased concern in the West over Chinese investments in critical infrastructure, including 5G telecommunications networks.

Personal data stolen from Dutch coronavirus track-and-trace programme

The GGD confirmed a media report that data had been stolen and apologised for what it said were two separate leaks. It said in a statement it did not know how many people were affected by the data theft, but they could number in the thousands.

Taliban accuses US of violating Afghan deal

The US signed a landmark deal with the insurgents last year, agreeing to withdraw all of its troops from the country in return for security guarantees after a stalemate on the battlefield.

Bitcoin jumps 14 per cent to two-week high after Elon Musk tag

GameStop Corp , which has been at the centre of retail trading frenzy, surged 50% on Tuesday after Musk tweeted "Gamestonk!!"

In one year, Russia population shrinks by half a million

Russia, like many other countries, is currently suffering excess mortality as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.