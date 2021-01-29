Daniel Pearl killing: After US displeasure, Pakistan files review petition in supreme court

On the same day as the US saying that it was "outraged" at the acquittal of killer of Daniel Pearl, Sindh government in Pakistan has filed a review petition before Pakistan Supreme Court. The court on Thursday had ordered the immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh, the prime suspect in Daniel Pearl killing who was convicted of the murder by a lower court in Pakistan. The review petition has been filed against the order given by Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday.

Daniel Pearl was South Asia bureau chief of Wall Street Journal. He was abducted and killed in 2002. His killing was filmed. The entire incident had caused outrage globally.

Pearl was researching a story about Islamist militants when he was abducted in the southern port megacity of Karachi in Sindh province in January 2002.

Nearly a month later, after a string of ransom demands, a graphic video showing his decapitation was given to officials.

Sheikh, a British-born jihadist who once studied at the London School of Economics and had been involved in previous kidnappings of foreigners, was arrested days after Pearl's abduction.

He was later sentenced to death by hanging after telling a Karachi court that Pearl had already been killed days before the gruesome video of the journalist's beheading had been released.

Pearl's family on Thursday called the decision to free him "a travesty of justice" and pleaded for US intervention in the case.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden's chief spokeswoman Jen Psaki made USA's displeasure clear. She said that US was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision"

She called the ruling "an affront to terrorism victims everywhere" and demanded the Pakistani government "review its legal options."

(With AFP inputs)