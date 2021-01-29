Bitcoin jumps 14 per cent to two-week high after Elon Musk tag

Bitcoin jumped 14 per cent in Friday to attain two-week high after Tesla chief Elon Musk tagged the cryptocurrency on Twitter. Elon Musk has tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography. He simply wrote "#bitcoin" in his biography on the social media site. The cryptocurrency was trading at $37,800 as of 0936 GMT.

Elon Musk is known for making market-moving comments on Twitter.

GameStop Corp , which has been at the centre of retail trading frenzy, surged 50% on Tuesday after Musk tweeted "Gamestonk!!", along with a link to the Reddit Wallstreetbets stock trading discussion group.

Musk, in December, asked about possibility of converting "large transactions" of Tesla's balance sheet into bitcoin. He said this during Twitter exchange with a well-known advocate for bitcoin.

(With Reuters inputs)