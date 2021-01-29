Will no longer recognise UK's BNO passport for Hong Kongers: China

After the UK announced the launch of a new visa scheme potentially benefiting millions of Hong Kongers, China said it will "no longer recognise" the British national (overseas) passport.

Watch:

"From January 31, China will no longer recognise the so-called BNO passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

According to the British government, starting January 31, holders of British national overseas status will be able to apply to live and work in the UK for up to five years and they can eventually seek a UK citizenship.

The new visa path opens up entry to the UK to an estimated 2.9 million adults in Hong Kong and their dependents who number nearly 2.3 million.

According to the British government, starting January 31, holders of British national overseas status will be able to apply to live and work in the UK for up to five years and they can eventually seek a UK citizenship.

The new visa path opens up entry to the UK to an estimated 2.9 million adults in Hong Kong and their dependents who number nearly 2.3 million. The BN(O) is a special status created under British law in 1987 that relates to Hong Kong.

"The UK is trying to turn large numbers of Hong Kong residents into second-class UK citizens... and has already completely changed the nature of the BNO," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman asserted.

The Boris Johnson government has said it is acting in response to a national security law imposed by China in June last year on Hong Kong which has targeted the anti-government protests and shredded freedom meant to last 50 years under the 1997 handover accord between the UK and China agreed upon in 1997 when the British handed over Hong Kong to China under the "one country, two systems" rule.