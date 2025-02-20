Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed vengeance against Hamas after it 'parades dead bodies' of Israeli hostages.

In other news, new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has announced cabinet portfolio allocation.

Meanwhile, the US envoy has cancelled a press conference in Kyiv after meeting with Zelensky as both nations engage in war of words

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (Feb 20) slammed the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a "death cult" after it displayed coffins containing the bodies of four Israeli hostages.

Following her grand swearing-in ceremony on Thursday (Feb 20) at the Ramlila Maidan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta assumed duties as the chief minister of Delhi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Feb 20) is meeting US envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv as the American diplomat is on a three-day visit to the war-torn country.

US refuses to co-sponsor UN draft resolution backing Ukraine: Report

The United States is refusing to co-sponsor a draft United Nations (UN) resolution that backs Kyiv's territorial integrity and condemns Russian aggression, reported Reuters, citing three diplomatic sources. This motion marks three years of the Ukraine war as the nation’s most powerful Western ally suggests a potential start shift.

FDA scientists told not to use words ‘women’, ‘disabled’, ‘elderly’; White House calls it ‘error’

Some of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scientists have been told to stop using the words "woman", "disabled", and "elderly" in external communications, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Does Trump’s decision to dismantle USAID risk mpox global emergency? Here’s what experts say

The Trump administration’s decision to dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and stop funding for global public health efforts may increase the risk of mpox becoming a global emergency, according to experts and aid workers.

‘Most decorated dog in US history’: White House hero Hurricane dies at 15

K-9 Hurricane, a 15-year-old Belgian Malinois who helped ensure the safety of the White House, died this week.

Three years of Russia-Ukraine war: Who started it - Kremlin or Kyiv?

February 24 marks three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. What Russian President Vladimir Putin initially called a “special military operation” has since become Europe’s largest conflict since World War II.

‘They’re mocking our lord!’ Cynthia Erivo to play Jesus in a musical, netizens slam

Cynthia Erivo will play Jesus Christ, but netizens don’t seem too thrilled about the news, calling the casting blasphemous. The Hollywood actress, who was last seen in the Oscar-nominated movie Wicked, is set to portray Jesus in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl this summer.

LIVE | IND vs BAN Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025: India beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Dubai

Team India start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Thursday (Feb 20) field first against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. One of the favourites to win the Champions Trophy 2025, India aim to start their campaign on a high before they square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (Feb 23). On the other hand, Bangladesh will have a point to prove having reached the semis in the last edition of the Champions Trophy 2025.