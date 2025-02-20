Cynthia Erivo will play Jesus Christ, but netizens don’t seem too thrilled about the news, calling the casting blasphemous. The Hollywood actress, who was last seen in the Oscar-nominated movie Wicked, is set to portray Jesus in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl this summer.



Taking to her Instagram handle, the prolific actress wrote,“Just a little busy this summer, can’t wait.”

For the unversed, Erivo is no stranger to the musical as she has priviously been part of the cast.



Priviously, the British actress has played Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of the hit musical in 2020 and sang the popular number "I Don't Know How to Love Him."

While Erivo has been involved in Jesus Christ Superstar before, this will be her first time portraying Jesus. However, it seems the casting decision has not sat well with many netizens, who were quick to criticize it.



Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo will be directing and choreographi the musical that will premiere from August 1 to August 3. Stephen Oremus will serve as musical director.



The casting news has ammased mixed reactions from the netizens, while some hailed Erivo's casting. But others were not much enthralled with the point that a woman will play a male god.

One user wrote,'Blasphemous. This is not acceptable . Clear mockery of our lord Jesus Christ.Plus how can a woman play the role of Jesus Christ 🙄??''

What the absolute F is this ?! 😡😡😡



This is NOT OK.

GOD will not be mocked.

This won’t end well. pic.twitter.com/EwCytYiSUH — D388I3T (@D38813T) February 19, 2025

Another wrote, ''I do not take it lightly when my Savior is mocked. This is blasphemous, disgusting, and offensive. This is trash !!!''

I do not take it lightly when my Savior is mocked. This is blasphemous, disgusting, and offensive.



This is trash !!! https://t.co/rckeBVWRI3 — A COMPLETE Gent ❇️ (@tumiwmj) February 20, 2025

Third user wrote, ''This is outrageous. Mocking God is not good.''

They’re mocking us. They’re mocking our Lord. https://t.co/ZPLYm4xrYX — Cedric Taylor (@CEDtalks85) February 18, 2025

'This is blasphemy. Jesus Christ is not a woman,'' another user wrote.

This is nothing but a mockery of my Lord & Savior Jesus Christ 👇 https://t.co/JwULRgtQ1a — KC (@rugbychick) February 19, 2025

You might not be Christian or even believe in Christ, but to disrespect what has served as a symbol for over 2000yrs is just blatant mockery, some people will say it's art, I have nothing to say to you, just go on and strip it of everything it stands for. https://t.co/Bkj99PjI8g — Xavy (@FCBxavy) February 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Cynthia is currently nominated for the Best Actress award at the Oscars next month. She has nabbed a nomination for her performance as Elphaba in the blockbuster.