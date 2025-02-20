Mark your calendar! Pedro Pascal's fan-favorite show The Last of Us Season 2 is set to release this April.

On Wednesday (Feb 20), the studio announced that season 2 will premiere on April 13 on HBO Max. The upcoming season will be based on The Last of Us: Part II, the sequel to the original game, and will consist of seven episodes.

Along with the release date announcement, HBO has unveiled new posters featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who portray Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a teenage survivor, respectively.

Season 1 of the post-apocalyptic drama was one of HBO’s biggest hits since Game of Thrones, attracting 30 million viewers per episode.

Much like the PlayStation video game, Season 2 will follow the events of The Last of Us: Part II, taking place five years after the first season.

Along with Pedro and Bella, Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as Issac. Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley are also returning. Catherine O’Hara will also appear as a guest role.

Every path has a price.#TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max. pic.twitter.com/KRccalszIq — Max (@StreamOnMax) February 19, 2025

The new cast members joining the second season are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny.

The synopsis for season two reads, “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who co-created the video game series. Both have directed the episodes of Season 2.

The show, which is an adaptation of a legendary PlayStation video game series developed by Naughty Dog, won numerous Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and earned five Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Outstanding Director, and Outstanding Writing.