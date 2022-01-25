Top 10 world news: London police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties and more

London police said Tuesday they were investigating Downing Street lockdown parties in 2020 to determine if UK government officials violated coronavirus restrictions, putting further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Tuesday that they have begun a study comparing their Omicron-based Covid-19 vaccine against the original vaccine.

'I welcome the police's decision to conduct an inquiry': Boris Johnson

Johnson said he "welcomes" the police's decision to conduct an investigation, saying it will "help to provide the public with the information it requires and will bring issues to a close."

COVID-19: Pfizer and BioNTech begin clinical trial of Omicron-based vaccine

Initial data from the research, which will enrol 1,420 volunteers, is expected in the first half of 2022, according to Pfizer.

France: Presidential candidate Eric Zemmour says US working to 'divide' Europe

Speaking as part of an interview with the France 5 television channel he said Paris should stop “being a tool of the United States.”

Ahead of leadership vote, WHO board nominates Tedros for re-election

Currently, he is the sole nominee for the position after the procedural vote held on Tuesday. He is all but guaranteed a second term.

To end long dispute, Australian government buys rights to Aboriginal flag

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Scott Morrison who said "We have freed the Aboriginal flag for Australians."

NSO Group's chairman Asher Levi quits amid row over use of Pegasus spyware on Israeli citizens

The group is facing backlash over its controversial Pegasus spyware that has recently been accused of snooping on Israeli citizens.

How the West can use economic sanctions to target Russia over Ukraine conflict

Tensions between Moscow and Western powers have raised the prospect of new economic sanctions being imposed on Russia if it attacks neighbouring Ukraine.

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

The central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan suffered electrical power outages in major cities on Tuesday, according to authorities and residents, after a major power line in Kazakhstan was disconnected.

Europe's busiest airport shut as rare snow wraps Mediterranean region

Heavy snowfall and blizzard brought operations at Istanbul airport - Europe's busiest - to a standstill.

Surgeon tries to sell X-ray of 2015's Bataclan terror attack victim as NFT

The market for NFTs has soared in recent months as enthusiasts and investors use spare savings to buy up items that exist online.