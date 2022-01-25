Europe's busiest airport shut as rare snow wraps Mediterranean region - see pics and videos

Here are some striking images of aircraft and tarmac covered in a thick blanket of snow

Heavy snowfall and blizzard brought operations at Istanbul airport - Europe's busiest - to a standstill.

Istanbul Airport

Operations at Europe's busiest airport - Istanbul Airport - were brought to a standstill on Monday (January 24) due to heavy snowfall, local media reported and also videos/photos circulated on social media forums showed.

Heavy snowfall has hit parts of Turkey and Greece, disrupting flights and causing travel chaos.

(Photograph:Twitter)