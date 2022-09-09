Top 10 world news: Late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, US rocket launchers at Japanese base, and more

Queen's sad demise is a key moment in Britain's history and there is a set of protocols to be followed by the Royal Family members and other officials in the coming days. September 9 will be the 'D-Day' and the coming days will be called D-Day plus the number of days. In other news, General Charles Flynn, commander of the US Army in the Pacific, told Reuters during a visit to the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force facility on Amami Oshima, a group of islands extending toward Taiwan, on Thursday that "some of the equipment we are just going to leave here" until the following joint exercises.

Queen Elizabeth II to be laid to rest beside husband, funeral expected on September 19

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest beside her husband Prince Philip at King George VI memorial chapel. Britain's longest-serving monarch will be interred at the small chapel where her parents are also buried.

The Queen passed away on Thursday (September 8) at her home in Scotland at the age of 96.

US wants to keep rocket launchers at frontline Japanese base at edge of East China Sea

General Charles Flynn, commander of the US Army in the Pacific, stated that even after the joint training they were employed in, he is not in a hurry to remove rocket launchers and other equipment from a Japanese army camp on the edge of the East China Sea.

US justice department accuses Google of paying billions annually to illegally remain top search engine

The US justice jepartment told a federal judge that Google is paying billions of dollars annually to illegally remain the top search engine.

Describing the payments as “enormous numbers,” Department of Justice attorney Kenneth Dintzer said telecom giants and companies being paid include Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.

UK's notes, coins, stamps and more are set to change following the Queen's death

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, bank notes, coins, stamps and other national symbols are set to change in the coming years. Reports suggest that the Bank of England will slowly replace all bank notes and coins featuring Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait with new ones, bearing the image of King Charles III.

Queen Consort Camilla to get Queen Elizabeth II's famous Kohinoor crown: Report

Daily Mail reported on Friday (September 9) that Queen Consort Camilla will receive Queen Elizabeth II's famous Kohinoor crown when King Charles III accedes the throne.

Will the era of Charles III be fraught with economic uncertainty, dampening national sentiment?

A new era for the United Kingdom has begun with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II — but one that is rife with waning national morale and economic insecurity.

Infographic: Climate crisis has driven world on brink of five ‘disastrous’ tipping points

According to a significant study, the climate catastrophe has brought the globe dangerously close to many "disastrous" tipping points. It demonstrates that five perilous tipping thresholds may have already been crossed as a result of the 1.1 degrees C global warming brought on by human activity to date.

Banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth's picture remain legal tender: Bank of England

Following the monarch's passing on Thursday, the Bank of England declared that its banknotes bearing the picture of Queen Elizabeth were still valid legal tender.

Tajikistan ‘deporting Afghan refugees’ despite being granted asylum in other countries

Despite some of them having been granted asylum in other nations, the Tajikistani authorities are apparently gathering up Afghan refugees and forcing them to cross the border back into Afghanistan.

After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Denmark's Margrethe becomes Europe's longest-serving monarch

Following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Denmark's popular Queen Margrethe II has become Europe's longest-serving monarch.