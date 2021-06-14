Top 10 world news: Israel's new PM, NATO countries' stand on China, and more

US President Joe Biden on Monday warned that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) must prepare to adapt to 'new challenges' from China and Russia and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday stated that none of NATO's member states wants to launch a Cold War with China. Meanwhile, ahead of the summit talks with President Bident, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a US television channel that he was open to a prisoner swap with the US which is likely to come up for discussion when the two leaders meet at Geneva.

'Farcical': Putin denies Russia's role in election interference, cyberattacks

Russia had earlier said it was ready to hand over cybercriminals to the United States if the Biden administration agreed to do the same, a move hailed by Biden as a sign of "progress".

Potential leak in China nuclear plant facing 'performance issue': Report

Framotome had written to the US Department of Energy warning of an 'imminent radiological threat' and accusing Chinese authorities of raising acceptable limits for radiation outside the plant to avoid having to shut it down.

Iranian Navy receives two new warships

Iranian Navy on Monday received two new warships in a ceremony broadcast by state television.

Israeli PM's departure marks end of worst period, says Palestinian PM Shtayyeh

The country has faced four elections in the last two years. Netanyahu said he was "filled with motivation to topple this dangerous government" even as Naftali takes office.

US biotech firm Novavax says COVID-19 jab is over 90% effective

The Maryland-headquartered company said it intended to apply for regulatory approval by the third quarter of 2021.

Already burgled: Residents in Indian city paste notes to avoid more thefts in house

The residents have told the media that in spite of police complaints, nothing has been done. Burglars continue to be a menace.

Caught!: 120 paintings of Monet, Modiglani went missing in 1970s, replaced with fakes

An Italy’s public broadcaster has lost several valuable pieces of art by prominent names and those were replaced by fakes.

This historic 18th-century lakeside villa has been spruced up for Biden-Putin talks

The Villa La Grange, set in Geneva's biggest park which slopes down to the shore, is well used to hosting showpiece events, but the Biden-Putin talks will rank as the most high-powered of them all.

No one at NATO wants new 'cold war' with China: UK PM Boris Johnson

Members of NATO are also expected to support the formation of a new cyber defence policy to increase coordination with nations affected by the rising frequency of ransomware attacks.

'Not consistent': Biden takes a dig at Russia, China ahead of Putin summit

The allies were due to agree a statement stressing common ground on securing their withdrawal from Afghanistan, joint responses to cyber-attacks and the challenge of a rising China.