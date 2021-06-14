Iranian navy receives two new warships  

Iranian navy on Monday received two new warships in a ceremony broadcast by state television

"The defence ministry has achieved a major task today in supplying two ships to the Islamic Republic of Iran -- the destroyer Dena and a minesweeper," Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech.

On Thrusday, Iran announced that it had "for the first time" sent a small squadron of ships into the Atlantic Ocean with the goal of "reinforcing its maritime capabilities". The reception of the two new ships has come just days after this announcement.

According to a statement by the army chief of staff, the Dena "is an entirely Iranian destroyer" equipped with a "helicopter landing zone" and a "range of defence and attack systems".

It added that it had the capacity to "cover long distances" and is equipped to "destroy all aerial threats", along with underwater threats.

The minesweeper, named "Shahin", is over 33 metres in length and is capable of "detecting and neutralising diverse types of naval mines", the statement said.

The Iranian navy on June 2 lost one of its biggest ships, the Kharg, which sank in the Gulf of Oman, after it was struck by a fire that raged for hours.

(With inputs from agencies)