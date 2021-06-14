No one at NATO wants new 'cold war' with China: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday stated that none of NATO's member states wants to launch a Cold War with China.

Ahead of the NATO summit in a doorstep statement, he said that "I don't think anybody around the table today wants to descend into a new Cold War with China. I don't think that's where people are, but I think people see challenges. They see things that we have to manage together. But they also see opportunities,".

The same was stated by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who stressed that while there is no new Cold War with China, western allies must adapt to the challenge posed by Beijing's emergence.

"We're not entering a new Cold War and China is not our adversary, not our enemy," Stoltenberg told reports after a NATO leaders' summit.

"But we need to address together, like the alliance, the challenges that the rise of China poses to our security."

Members of NATO are also expected to support the formation of a new cyber defence policy to increase coordination with nations affected by the rising frequency of ransomware attacks.

The NATO summit on Monday comes as US President Biden tries to mobilise allies for more cooperation in countering China and Russia, two rivals whose activities on the economic and national security fronts have been the president's top foreign policy worries thus far.

According to the White House, there will be a climate security action plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions from military activities in line with national obligations under the Paris Agreement, as well as a promise to improve NATO's deterrence to face threats from Russia and abroad.

