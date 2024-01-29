Top 10 world news: Israeli strikes in Syria kill 7, French farmers block highways amid protests, and more

Israeli strikes in Syria on Monday killed seven people, including pro-Iran fighters, a war monitor said, in the latest such attack in the country against groups loyal to Tehran. In other news, The opposition Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) parliamentary group has agreed to submit an impeachment motion against President Mohamed Muizzu in light of the recent diplomatic tussle with ally nations such as India.

Israeli strikes in Syria on Monday killed seven people, including pro-Iran fighters, a war monitor said, in the latest such attack in the country against groups loyal to Tehran. "Israeli strikes targeted a base belonging to Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, killing seven people" including pro-Iran fighters, said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The opposition Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) parliamentary group has agreed to submit an impeachment motion against President Mohamed Muizzu in light of the recent diplomatic tussle with ally nations such as India.

French farmers on Monday (Jan 29) started blocking several motorways around Paris, demanding better working conditions, higher pay and less red tape. The massive protests forced the authorities to deploy thousands of police to guard a fresh food market and airports in the French capital. The farmers say that these problematic policies undermine their ability to compete with other countries.

Indian Navy said on Monday (Jan 29) that it had freed an Iranian fishing vessel which was hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia. This happened after the latest attack against shipping in the Indian Ocean.

Over a dozen countries, including the United States and more recently Japan and Austria, have suspended funds for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees after Israel accused some of its employees of participating in the October 7 attack by Hamas. However, a UN expert said that these countries may be violating the World Court order to provide effective aid in Gaza.

The United States issued a record 1.4 million visas for Indians in the year 2023, which is the highest so far, slashing the visitor visa appointment wait time by 75 per cent. The US Embassy and Consulates in India released a statement saying that now Indians represent one out of every 10 US visa applicants around the globe. "In 2023, the US Embassy and Consulates in India processed a record-smashing 1.4 million US visas. Demand across all visa classes was unprecedented, with a 60 per cent increase in applications compared to 2022. Indians now represent one out of every ten US visa applicants around the world," the statement read.

A teenage girl preparing for the competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) died by suicide on Monday (Jan 29) in India's Kota city. She left behind a note to her parents saying she was sorry, calling herself a “loser”. “Mummy, papa I can't do JEE. So I suicide,” the note scribbled in English said, according to police. “I am a loser. I am worst daughter. Sorry mummy papa. Yahi last option he (this is the last option),” the note found in Niharika Singh's room added.

In a huge blow to Russian skater Kamila Valieva, she has received a four-year doping suspension. The development was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday (Jan 29) after the skater failed a doping test ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. With this, the move has effectively stripped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) of its gold medal in the team event from the Beijing Olympics two years back.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has left hospital following her abdominal surgery. On Monday, the Kensington Palace office said that Kate is making "good progress" at home. The 42-year-old princess was being treated at a private London hospital after her surgery which took place on January 17. After almost two weeks, Kate is back to her home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.