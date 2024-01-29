LIVE TV
Indian navy frees Iranian fishing boat hijacked off Somalia

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 29, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
BREAKING NEWS Photograph:(WION)
Story highlights

Indian navy spokesman said that it had freed an Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia 

India's navy said Monday (Jan 29) it had freed an Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia following the latest attack against shipping in the Indian Ocean.

"The fishing vessel had been boarded by pirates and the crew taken as hostages," the Indian navy spokesman said, naming the vessel as the Iranian-flagged Iman, adding its warship had "ensured the successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat."

more to follow